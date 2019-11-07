

Lloyd Thomas Byrd (Age 85)



Died from metastatic prostate cancer on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home in McLean, VA.

The fourth son of Claude W. and Bernice G. Byrd, he was born February 5, 1934 in Dayton, VA. A natural athlete with a keen eye and quick reflexes, he played baseball, basketball, tennis, and golf. One of his prized athletic awards was a trophy for a hole-in-one golf shot.

He graduated from Madison College (now James Madison University) with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. After graduation, he signed up for military service and entered the U.S. Army Medical Corps. Upon completion of his military service, he began his civilian career with the Clinical Chemistry Department at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center hospital in Bethesda, MD. During his 30-year career he witnessed numerous innovations and advances in laboratory techniques and equipment used in studying blood and blood diseases.

Mr. Byrd loved traveling and exploring countries and places with his wife, Eloise, whom he met at James Madison University. Memorable experiences included climbing inside the Great Pyramids in Egypt, flying up the Amazon River in Brazil, exploring Mayan ruins in Guatemala and the Yucatan Peninsula and, in the United States, snowmobiling in Yellowstone National Park.

Survivors include Eloise R. Byrd, his wife of 59 years, of McLean, VA; brother Edward A. Byrd and his wife Flora Belle, of Dayton, VA; sister Martha B. Cline of Lynchburg, VA; sisters-in-law Nancy R. Byrd of Harrisonburg, VA and Elaine S. Byrd of Murrysville, PA and twelve beloved nieces and nephews.

He was an energetic and patient soul and gave generously of his time and knowledge to friends and neighbors. His presence and the sound of his voice will be greatly missed. A private family memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Those who wish to remember him might like to consider the Dayton United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 472, Dayton, VA 22821, which he supported.

