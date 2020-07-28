1/
LLOYD DUNCAN Jr.
Lloyd Jefferson Duncan, Jr.   (Age 57)  
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Evette L. Duncan; his mother, Gurtha Lee Duncan, two children, L'Oréal and Rashaad; two grandchildren, Gregory and Paiten; four siblings, Reva, Antoinette, Gretchen, Lawrence and a host of other family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Lloyd Duncan, Sr. and sister, Anna. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 30, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, Maryland. Due to COVID, a private service will be held for invited family and guests. Services will be streamed via www.jbjenkinsfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lloyd J. Duncan Jr to the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Foundation www.aasldfoundation.org/donate or mail to: AASLD, 1001 N. Fairfax Street, 4th Floor, Alexandria, VA 22314. A private funeral and interment services will be held at a later date at Hot Springs Funeral Home and Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
03:30 - 05:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
