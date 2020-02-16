

Lloyd Calvin Dye



Passed away at the age of 92 on February 14, 2020 in Gettysburg, PA. Born and lived in the Washington, DC area for over 55 years, Lloyd lettered in track events while attending Eastern High School. He graduated from Catholic University with a BS in Architecture. Lloyd enlisted in the Navy then spent his career working for the Department of the Navy as a structural design engineer for the Naval Destroyer fleet. He is predeceased by his daughter Susan Dye Bartley and is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Joyce Dye; son and daughter-in-law, Lawrence and Virginia Dye; son-in-law Robert "Buck" Bartley; and two grandchildren Jacob Dye and Rachel Bartley. Memorial Service to be held at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, date and time to be determined.