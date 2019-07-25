

LLOYD WILLIAM GAYLOR



Bill Gaylor, 94 years old, of Falls Church, VA passed away on July 16, 2019. A private interment was held at Mt Comfort Cemetery on July 22, 2019.

Bill was born on January 24, 1925 the son of Evert R. and Juanita H. Gaylor in Shelbyville, IL.

A career Army man, Bill was assigned to Ft Belvoir, VA in December 1947 where he met Latane Fletcher at the Ft Belvoir Roller Skating Rink in the summer of 1948 and they were married on December 4, 1948.

He retired from the U.S. Army at Ft Belvoir in April 1964 and from the Civil Service at Ft Belvoir in January 1980.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale; and wife Latane. Surviving are his sons, Mark of Alexandria, VA, and Kevin of Carrboro, NC and his brother Earl of Atwood, IL.

Neither a scholar nor an athlete, Bill was an avid roller skater who skated briefly at age 79 at the Mattoon Il Roller Rink and at age 81 at the Franconia Roller Rink in Alexandria, VA.

Bill was laid to rest with his roller skates on.