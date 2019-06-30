LLOYD HICKS
of Arlington, VA, died on June 24, 2019 of complications related to pulmonary fibrosis. Lloyd taught art to hundreds of students, mostly at Yorktown High School in Arlington, and as an adjunct professor at American and GW Universities. He was an accomplished artist and a prolific potter. One of five children, he was born on October 31, 1932 and raised in Hampton, VA. He distinguished himself athletically at Hampton High School and The College of William and Mary in football and track, holding state and college records in the discus event. He later coached varsity football and track at Yorktown, and he obtained his M.F.A. degree at American University. Lloyd served during the Korean War
aboard the USS Preston, which was awarded a bronze star
. He was a longtime parishioner and choir member at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Arlington, where he served on the vestry. He was also a member of the Arlington Optimist Club and the Arlington Senior Golf Club.He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cynthia Hicks, and their children, Kyle Healy and Alexander Hicks, and children Patricia McMahon (deceased), Lloyd Hicks, and Rebecca Mooney from his previous marriage to Chris Hicks. He is survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.