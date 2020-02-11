

Lloyd Harlin Johnson



Lloyd Johnson, a long-time resident of Fairfax, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Lloyd was born in Granite, OK, was the oldest of 11 children, raised in Amarillo, TX. He put himself through college at the University of Alabama, earning a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He served in the Air Force after college and remained active in the reserves through his career.

He met Mary Frances Maddox while working in Dallas and they married in 1959. They raised three children and lived in Dallas, and Huntsville, Alabama where Lloyd worked for NASA before transferring to the DC area in the late 60s. He worked for various government and private organizations in the Aerospace/Defense industry. He earned multiple master degrees and awards during his career.

Lloyd loved his family and loved living in Northern Virginia. He was very active in the community as Sunday school teacher, Little League commissioner and coach, Boy Scout leader, and volunteer for AARP driving ed courses and other county senior organizations. He remained active in volunteer activities in retirement and he Mary Frances also enjoyed traveling throughout Europe.