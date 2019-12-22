

Lloyd Williams Moore, II

March 10, 1947 - December 15, 2019



Lloyd Williams Moore II of Annapolis, Maryland passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by his family on December 15, 2019 after a six-month illness. While a resident of Annapolis, Mr. Moore was active professionally in the greater Washington area commercial real estate industry for half a century. He was the founder and long-time CEO of Moore & Associates, Inc., a commercial real estate investment and development firm that specializes in the development, leasing and management of office buildings in the Washington, DC area and in other U.S. office markets. Mr. Moore founded Moore & Associates in 1979, and was particularly instrumental over the subsequent quarter century in the revitalization of downtown Silver Spring, MD. Moore & Associates developed several high-rise office buildings adjacent to the Silver Spring Metro station and assembled the land that became the headquarters for Discovery Communications and the Downtown Silver Spring retail area. Throughout his career, Mr. Moore was respected and esteemed by his business partners, investors and colleagues, many of whom became his personal friends, for his absolute integrity, his forthright business dealings and his steady and sound investment leadership.

Lloyd W. Moore was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the middle child of Mr. Joseph F. Moore, Jr. and Mrs. Lloyd W. Moore. He spent a portion of his childhood living in Venezuela where his father was a petroleum engineer for Standard Oil. Mr. Moore graduated from Sewanee: The University of the South in 1969. He then received an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia in 1971.

In 1988, Lloyd Moore married his loving wife, Jill of Gothenburg, Sweden, who survives him after 31 years of marriage. Lloyd and Jill are the parents of Joseph Lloyd Moore and Susanne Rixey Moore. He is also survived by his older brother, John Rixey Moore and his younger sister, Selina Ravenel Moore.

A Service of Celebration of Lloyd Moore's life will be held by the Moore family at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at the Annapolis Yacht Club in downtown Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lloyd Moore's honor to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University and Hospice of the Chesapeake. Thoughts may be shared on the website of the Hardesty Funeral Home at