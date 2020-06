Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LLOYD's life story with friends and family

Share LLOYD's life story with friends and family



Lloyd Scaife (Age 89)

Our beloved grandfather, father and friend passed away on April 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. His services will be held at Holy Christian Missionary Baptist Church, 5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE, Washington, DC 2001, Viewing at 10 a.m. with Service to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store