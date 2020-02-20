|
|
|
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
|
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
View Map
St. John's Episcopal Church Broad Creek
ALEXANDER LOIS A. ALEXANDER On February 15, 2020 Lois Allison Alexander of Fort Washington, Maryland passed away surrounded by her loving family. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Alice Allison, Donald W. Alexander and her granddaughter, Alyssa Rae Alexander. Lois is survived by her sister, Virginia Ingling. She is also survived by her four children: William Alexander (Valerie), Mark Alexander (Tien), David Alexander (Jo Anne) and Amy Alexander Groat (John). She has eight grandchildren, Tamara (Jay), Christopher (Lauren), Ann-Marie (Shawn), Collin (Sydney), Stephen, Koty, Trinity and Grant. She has six great-grandchildren, Laila, Caden, Chloe, Ava, Ellie Mae, Fischer and many other extended family members whom she loved dearly. Lois was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 24,1925. She graduated high school in Terrace Park, Ohio in 1943. Lois attended the University of Michigan where she received her bachelor's degree in 1947 and her master's degree in economics in 1949. She went on to teach economics at Wooster College (Ohio) and Hood College (Maryland). Lois received her doctorate in law from Georgetown University in 1973. Lois began her career with the federal government where she remained for thirty-six years. During her career she worked for Health Education and Welfare, The Federal Trade Commission, The Social Security Administration and the United States Senate. She was the senior analyst responsible for creating the original privacy act in 1974. Lois was sworn-in to the United States Supreme Court in 1996. Lois was a member of St. John's Broad Creek Episcopal Church in Ft. Washington, MD for over fifty-years. She served as Jr. Warden, Sr. Warden, on the vestry and in the choir. She belonged to many clubs and organizations including The Maryland Choral Society and the Ft. Washington Community Chorus, The Red Hat Society, (SOME) So Others Might Eat, and The Ft. Washington Food Pantry. She was a voracious reader, loved music and volunteered teaching reading skills at local elementary schools. Lois enjoyed traveling, great food, her beloved pets and most of all spending time with her family. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Johns Broad Creek Episcopal Church or the Ft. Washington Food Pantry (9801 Livingston Rd Ft. Washington, MD 20744). Relatives and friends are invited to Mrs. Alexander's Life Celebration at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church Broad Creek, 9801 Livingston Rd., Ft. Washington, MD 20744 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. Interment church cemetery immediately following the service. www.kalasfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|