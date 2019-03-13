Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS BARTL.



LOIS LAWRENCE BARTL



On March 8, 2019 Lois Lawrence Bartl, age 81 lost her courageous battle against a devastating neurodegenerative disease and passed away in her home with family in Blacksburg, Virginia. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 9, 1938 and was preceded in death by her parents Clanna Virts and Larry Lawrence as well as her husband Richard Bartl. Lois is survived by her daughter, Lara, brothers Robert and Carroll, son-in law Greg, and grandchildren Courtney and Brendan.

Lois was married to the late Richard Bartl in 1965 and they lived in Alexandria, Virginia for over forty years. They retired to Blacksburg in 2013 where she loved being close to their daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. Lois was an active member of the Alexandria and D.C. community participating in numerous organizations. She will be remembered by many friends, employees and patients of Advanced Eye Care in Alexandria, Virginia where she worked for over 20 years. She enjoyed golf, but especially playing golf with her Golden Girls.

Lois was a special friend, mentor, and confidant. She was beautiful, kind, genuine, generous, and admired by many. Everyone who met her will always remember her warm smile, amazing spirit, remarkable sense of humor, and unwavering strength. She was a gracious woman with tremendous integrity who touched the hearts of everyone she met. Most of all, she was an amazing mother and grandmother who provided unconditional love and support who will never be forgotten.

A celebration of her life will be held for her friends and family at the Blacksburg Country Club, 1064 Clubhouse Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060 on March 24 at 5 p.m. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the caretakers who provided exceptional care for Lois and especially to Ida, Lois's angel, companion, and beloved friend.