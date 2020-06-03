LOIS BROWN
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois Elizabeth Houston Brown  1929-2020  
Age 90, died of complications from coronavirus on May 28, 2020. Lois was born on December 11, 1929 in Richmond, VA to Minta Bell and Charles Edward Houston, and was the youngest of eight children. A proud graduate of Virginia Randolph High School as the class Valedictorian, she then graduated from Virginia Union University in 1950 with a degree in Business Administration, where she met and married Junius Page Brown on August 11, 1951. They moved to Washington, DC, where they started a family. Lois spent an excellent career working for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Mathematics Statistician for 35 years. She and her husband joined Metropolitan Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served on the Willing Workers Club. Later she joined Shiloh Baptist Church, and was active in the Senior Citizens Club. Lois is survived by her three children, Lois, Jerome and Barry; and her over 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who celebrated her 90th birthday in December 2019 with a tribute to her as the "Best Grandma on this Side of the Mason Dixon Line!". Due to the current coronavirus environment, a private family service will take place at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Hyattsville, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved