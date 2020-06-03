

Lois Elizabeth Houston Brown 1929-2020

Age 90, died of complications from coronavirus on May 28, 2020. Lois was born on December 11, 1929 in Richmond, VA to Minta Bell and Charles Edward Houston, and was the youngest of eight children. A proud graduate of Virginia Randolph High School as the class Valedictorian, she then graduated from Virginia Union University in 1950 with a degree in Business Administration, where she met and married Junius Page Brown on August 11, 1951. They moved to Washington, DC, where they started a family. Lois spent an excellent career working for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Mathematics Statistician for 35 years. She and her husband joined Metropolitan Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served on the Willing Workers Club. Later she joined Shiloh Baptist Church, and was active in the Senior Citizens Club. Lois is survived by her three children, Lois, Jerome and Barry; and her over 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who celebrated her 90th birthday in December 2019 with a tribute to her as the "Best Grandma on this Side of the Mason Dixon Line!". Due to the current coronavirus environment, a private family service will take place at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Hyattsville, MD.



