LOIS DELAHA

On September 4, 2020, Lois Claire (nee Boesche) Delaha of Silver Spring, MD, beloved wife of the late Edward Carroll Delaha; devoted mother of Edward Alan Delaha (Patricia Ann), and JoAnne Carroll Jersey (Stephen); loving grandmother of Jordyn Jersey Edmunds and Joshua Benjamin Jersey; dear great grandmother of Dawson Jersey-Puga.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Cedar Lane Unitarian Church in Bethesda, MD 20816.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
