LOIS DELAHA
LOIS CLAIRE DELAHA  
On September 4, 2020, Lois Claire (nee Boesche) Delaha of Silver Spring, MD, beloved wife of the late Edward Carroll Delaha; devoted mother of Edward Alan Delaha (Patricia Ann), and JoAnne Carroll Jersey (Stephen); loving grandmother of Jordyn Jersey Edmunds and Joshua Benjamin Jersey; dear great grandmother of Dawson Jersey-Puga.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Cedar Lane Unitarian Church in Bethesda, MD 20816.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Cedar Lane Unitarian Church in Bethesda.www.haightfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
