Lois S. Gallahan
Lois Stelzig Gallahan of Derwood, MD, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, John T. Gallahan. She is survived by her sister, JoAnn and brothers, David and James; seven children, John Gallahan III, David Gallahan, Daniel Gallahan (Ann), Laura Stevens (Robert), Ronald Gallahan (Molly), Nancy Currier (Michael) and Thomas P. Gallahan; proud grandmother of nine granddaughters and nine grandsons; and great-grandchildren. Lois was devoted to her family, faith and her community. Services will be private and held at Gate of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The . Full Obituary at: