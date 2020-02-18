The Washington Post

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
6634 St. Barnabas Rd
Oxon Hill, DC
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
6634 St. Barnabas Rd
Oxon Hill, DC
View Map
Notice
Of Ft. Washington, MD transitioned on February 12, 2020. She leaves behind a loving husband, Vance L. Gilliam, Jr.; five children, Kimberley Isreal (Andrew), Vance L. Gilliam III (Kimberly), Keenen, Keisha and Valencia Hockaday (David); sister, Rev. Deborah Mack Newton; brother, Austin W. Mack, Jr. (Cleora); four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Gilliam will lie in state at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 6634 St. Barnabas Rd., Oxon Hill, MD on Monday, February 24 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

