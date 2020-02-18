Lois Belinda Gilliam (Age 70)
Of Ft. Washington, MD transitioned on February 12, 2020. She leaves behind a loving husband, Vance L. Gilliam, Jr.; five children, Kimberley Isreal (Andrew), Vance L. Gilliam III (Kimberly), Keenen, Keisha and Valencia Hockaday (David); sister, Rev. Deborah Mack Newton; brother, Austin W. Mack, Jr. (Cleora); four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Gilliam will lie in state at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 6634 St. Barnabas Rd., Oxon Hill, MD on Monday, February 24 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.