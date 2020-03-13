LOIS RUTH SUTTON GORDON
1927 ~ 2020
Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away March 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Harvey L. Gordon; loving mother of Risa Gordon, Marc Gordon, Alan Gordon (Susan), Eric Gordon (Valerie); grandmother of Heather, Hope, Matthew, Zachary, and Wylder; great-grandmother of Caroline, Owen, and Harvey. A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Garden, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, Virginia, Monday, March 16 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lois' name to Beth El Hebrew Congregation or to the National Alzheimer's Foundation.