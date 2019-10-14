Lois Evelyn (McPhetres) Harris
On October 5, 2019, Lois Evelyn (McPhetres) Harris, beloved wife of the late Armand Harris, devoted mother of Armand Harris, Jr., and the late Alton M. Harris, cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Harris, Amanda Aruck, and Jillian Harris Farrell, and great grandmother of Tyler Harris, and Addie and Camden Aruck. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Clark.
A memorial service will be held Monday, October 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 12700 Hall Shop Rd., Highland, MD 20777. Interment will follow in the St. Mark's church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant House (covenanthouse.org
), Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org
) or Maryland Special Olympics (somd.org
). Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com
for online condolences and directions.