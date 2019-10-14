The Washington Post

LOIS HARRIS

Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
21041
(410)-465-4400
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
12700 Hall Shop Rd
Highland, MD
Following Services
St. Mark's church Cemetery
Lois Evelyn (McPhetres) Harris  

On October 5, 2019, Lois Evelyn (McPhetres) Harris, beloved wife of the late Armand Harris, devoted mother of Armand Harris, Jr., and the late Alton M. Harris, cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Harris, Amanda Aruck, and Jillian Harris Farrell, and great grandmother of Tyler Harris, and Addie and Camden Aruck. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Clark.
 
A memorial service will be held Monday, October 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 12700 Hall Shop Rd., Highland, MD 20777. Interment will follow in the St. Mark's church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant House (covenanthouse.org), Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org) or Maryland Special Olympics (somd.org). Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2019
