LOIS HERRMANN (1945 - 2020)
Service Information
RAPP Funeral and Cremation Services
933 Gist Avenue
Silver Spring, MD
20910
(301)-565-4100
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Columba's Episcopal Church
4201 Albemarle St. NW
View Map
LOIS MARIE HERRMANN (Age 74)  

Lois Marie Herrmann, of Washington, DC, died on January 14, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer in which she radiated grace and courage throughout. She was born in New York City on January 26, 1945, and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree at Cornell University and her Master's at Stanford University. Lois began her career at the Foreign Student Service Council in Washington, DC, and went on to become a highly accomplished member of the US Department of State, serving first in the Foreign Service and later in the Civil Service. She played a leading role in press operations for several Presidential summits and major international conferences and served on several State Department-wide Task Forces on world political and humanitarian crises. Lois served as a member of the boards of the Public Diplomacy Association of America (PDAA); the Stanford University Alumni Association; and the Theodore H. Barth Foundation, Inc., a philanthropic foundation supporting community health and welfare and the arts. She is survived by a host of devoted friends, in the US and around the world, who will miss her greatly.
A memorial service will be held at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 4201 Albemarle St. NW, Washington, DC, 20016, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Reception to follow. Donations in Lois's memory may be made to St. Columba's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 25, 2020
