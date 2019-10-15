Lois M. Hutchison (Age 87)
On Friday, October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John L. Hutchison, mother of Debra L. Soucy (John) and Donna M. Channell (Richard). She is also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry Hastings, William Hastings, Henry Hastings and her sisters, Bessie Hastings and Mary Yerak. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD followed by a funeral service at 12pm. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in Lois's name, to .