LOIS LIPKIN KESSLER  

On Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, Rockville, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Milton Udell Kessler. Mother of Barbara Robbins (John), Joan Sheen (Dr. Alan) and Sandra Goldberg. She leaves five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under the Jewish Funeral Practices Agreement of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020
