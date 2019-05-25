LOIS JUANITA LANE (Age 87)
On Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born on August 29, 1931 in Snowflake, VA, long time resident of Greenbelt, MD; she also enjoyed several years at Riderwood Retirement Community in Silver Spring, MD. She enjoyed traveling, visiting friends and family, dining out, and Bingo. Beloved wife of more than 50 years to the late William T. Lane, former Chief of Police of the Greenbelt City Police Department; loving mother of Diane Tipton McMurray and Edward T. Lane; grandmother of Matthew D. McMurray. She was preceded in death by her parents, David C. Tipton and Ella Stanley Tipton; and her nine siblings. She's also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be sorely missed. Chapel services will be held at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD 21032, on Wednesday, May 29, at 10:45 a.m. Donations may be made to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org
.