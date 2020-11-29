1/
LOIS LITTLE
Lois Juengel Little  
December 7, 1919 - November 13, 2020   Lois Little, a native of Rochester, MI, attended the University of Michigan and then worked in the Berlin office of Gen. Clay during the Berlin Airlift 1948-49. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Annandale and in local charities. Lois was predeceased by her husband, Robert D. "Smitty" Little, and is survived by children, Robert Jr, Mary, and William; her brothers, Verne and Oliver, and sister-in-law, Anne. Funeral services are pending and interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
