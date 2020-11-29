

Lois Juengel Little

December 7, 1919 - November 13, 2020 Lois Little, a native of Rochester, MI, attended the University of Michigan and then worked in the Berlin office of Gen. Clay during the Berlin Airlift 1948-49. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Annandale and in local charities. Lois was predeceased by her husband, Robert D. "Smitty" Little, and is survived by children, Robert Jr, Mary, and William; her brothers, Verne and Oliver, and sister-in-law, Anne. Funeral services are pending and interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.



