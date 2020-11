On Thursday, November 12, 2020, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Tony Marella; mother of Dan (Kathleen) Marella, Terry (Stew) Kirby, Joe (Angie) Marella and the late Karen Ann Marella; grandmother of Amanda, Allison, Jenna, Carly, Tori and Kevin; great-grandmother of Logan, Lily and Reese; sister of Nancy (Jim) Kubistek and eight siblings who have gone before her. Private interment. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD, 20850.