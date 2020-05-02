Lois Anderson Mark
Born in Washington DC on April 14, 1926, she attended Western High School, received her BA from the University of Minnesota
and went on to study at the Art Students League in NY. She returned to DC where she married Edward K Mark and began work as a freelance artist for major department stores including Bonwit Teller and the Hecht Co. From there she progressed into textile design where she found success selling her work to carpet and fabric mills. Her later years were spent painting. Known for her extraordinary use of color, she exhibited at Fine Line Gallery in Atlanta, Caelum Gallery in New York and numerous places around Washington including the Katzen Center at American University.
Lois was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church. She passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Edward of Arlington, daughter, Valerie (Mike) of Atlanta and son, Creighton of Washington. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the National Endowment for the Arts or Grace Lutheran Church. See full obituary to leave condolences and memories of Lois at