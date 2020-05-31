LOIS PAGE
LOIS THULIN PAGE  
Lois Thulin Page passed away on May 28, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Lois grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, where she spent her childhood reading comic books and playing with paper dolls. While working as a typist at the Iowa State Capitol, Lois was determined to go to college, despite her parents' desire for her to "just get married." And at Augustana College, Lois acquired both: a degree in biology and a husband, after falling in love with Ralph Gerald Page, her Chemistry Teacher's Assistant. She and Jerry married in 1954 before piling their lives' possessions in their Pontiac and moving to Seattle, Washington. Together, Lois and Jerry lived in Seattle and Oak Ridge, Tennessee, before permanently settling in 1958 in Montgomery County, Maryland. Lois raised four children before obtaining her teaching credentials from American University. She taught high school biology and science for the Montgomery County Public School System, working, especially, with children with special needs, before retiring in 1992. Throughout her life, Lois served her community as a dedicated volunteer through her church and with Rockville Meals on Wheels. Her greatest joys were her family and friends, playing golf and bridge, and swimming. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jerry Page; her four children, Polly Page Christopher of Tuscon, AZ, John Thulin Page of Whitehall, Maryland, Lisa Page Hanson of Bethesda, MD, and Dr. Laura Page Warden of New Market, MD; her ten grandchildren; and her six great-grandchildren. Services private. Her legacy--and laugh--will continue to live on in the hearts of her family.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
