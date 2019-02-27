Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS SPEAR. View Sign

SPEAR Lois Stamey Spear Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis. Mrs. Spear was a resident of the Marquette Senior Living Community. Mrs. Spear was born Lois Jane Stamey on May 28, 1925 to parents Henry Clay Stamey and Elva Naomi Yocum, in Lewistown, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Spear spent her childhood in Lewistown before leaving for college at Cornell University where she was Editor-in-Chief of the Cornellian (the university yearbook). She graduated with a major in Psychology in 1947. She subsequently earned a Master's degree in Linguistics from American University in 1962. Mrs. Spear was married to Moncrieff J. Spear, a young U.S. Foreign Service officer, in 1950, and accompanied him on overseas tours of duty in Germany, the Philippines, Yugoslavia, Thailand, the Bahamas, and Vietnam. During Mr. Spear's assignments at the Department of State in Washington, Mrs. Spear taught English to foreign students as a member of the American University's English Language Institute. While in Bangkok from 1963-67, she was Adjunct Professor of Linguistics at Thommasat University, and later served as Chair of the Department of Foreign Languages at the Bangkok International School. In the Bahamas, Mrs. Spear worked as a volunteer tutor for Bahamian students preparing to take their English proficiency examinations. While in Vietnam from 1973-75, she taught as a volunteer Professor of Linguistic Science at the Nha Trang Community College. At the time of the North Vietnamese offensive in April 1975, Mrs. Spear assisted the staff of the Consulate General with the evacuation of American citizens from Nha Trang. After Mr. Spear's retirement from the Foreign Service, Mrs. Spear earned a second Master's degree in Computer Science from American University in 1985. She worked subsequently as a Programmer and Analyst for a consulting firm on contract to the U.S. Department of Defense and later as a Systems Programmer and Engineer for the U.S. government. She retired in 1994. During her retirement, Mrs. Spear was active as a volunteer with the Samaritan Ministry of Greater Washingto, and with Saint Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Bethesda, MD. Her other interests included painting and drawing, gardening, and tennis. Mrs. Spear is survived by her sons, Stephen Spear (Ann Hergenrother) of Pittsburgh, PA, Jeffrey Spear (Lynn) of Maumelle, AR, and daughter Karen Spear (Chris Countryman) of Indianapolis, IN. Mrs. Spear had six grandchildren - Caitlin Forbes Spear (Chris Anderson), Alice Forbes Spear, Blaine Spear (Inge), Jennifer Spear Fasano (Mike), Naomi Countryman, and Michael Countryman (Tierra Novy) - and four great grandchildren - Ida Anderson, Louisa Anderson, Kaben Spear, and Keira Fasano. We will all miss her greatly. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Marquette Foundation, 8140 Township Line Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Marquette Foundation, 8140 Township Line Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260.

