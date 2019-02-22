LOIS SULLENBERGER

  • "Diane & Scott, While I worked closely with your Dad for..."
  • "Dear Diane and Scott. My sincere sympathies...Lois was a..."
    - Shirley Opipari
  • "Dear Diane and Scott, You have my deepest sympathy. I know..."
  • "Diane and Scott - We are so sorry for your loss. Your mom..."

 
 

LOIS SULLENBERGER  
June 16, 1930 - February 16, 2019  

Lois Ann Sullenberger, (nee Leslie), born June 16, 1930, Tarrytown, NY, to Gertrude Martha (nee Richards) Denton and Andrew David Leslie. Stepfather Ian Stuart Denton. Graduated Washington Irving High School 1948; Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. Predeceased by husband, Robert Charles Sullenberger, formerly of Lancaster, PA, in 2013. Survived by daughter, Diane Marie Sullenberger, and son-in-law, Scott Antonides, of Arlington, VA. Worked as secretary for the State Department. Lived in Accra, Ghana; Seoul, Korea; Bodicote, England; D.C. metro area; Venice, FL. Loved volunteering at the Venice library, crosswords, and her granddog Marvel. No services planned.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 22, 2019
