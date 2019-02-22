LOIS SULLENBERGER
June 16, 1930 - February 16, 2019
Lois Ann Sullenberger, (nee Leslie), born June 16, 1930, Tarrytown, NY, to Gertrude Martha (nee Richards) Denton and Andrew David Leslie. Stepfather Ian Stuart Denton. Graduated Washington Irving High School 1948; Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. Predeceased by husband, Robert Charles Sullenberger, formerly of Lancaster, PA, in 2013. Survived by daughter, Diane Marie Sullenberger, and son-in-law, Scott Antonides, of Arlington, VA. Worked as secretary for the State Department. Lived in Accra, Ghana; Seoul, Korea; Bodicote, England; D.C. metro area; Venice, FL. Loved volunteering at the Venice library, crosswords, and her granddog Marvel. No services planned.