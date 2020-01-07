

LOIS W. THOMAS



Lois Anevia (Wall) Thomas, 85, of Staunton, VA, and formerly of Capital Heights, MD, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Augusta Health.

She was born on July 5, 1934 in Narrows, Virginia, a daughter to the late Bulgar Ernest and Elizabeth Julianna (Hale) Wall.

She was self employed as a tax consultant all of her life and owning her own business, Thomas Tax Service for over 35 years.

Ms. Thomas is survived by two sons, James E. Thomas of Woodbridge and John K. Thomas and his wife, Robin of Buena Vista; a daughter, Julianna Thomas Hudson and her husband, Donald of Fort Defiance; a sister, Agatha Rose Wall of Narrows, VA; twelve grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; and six nieces/nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Ernest J. Thomas; a daughter, Jacqueline M. Thomas and two sisters, Celia Geneva Wall Richardson and Betty Jean Wall Mullins.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.

A graveside service will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.

Memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

