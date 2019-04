Lois E. Tibbs



Passed quietly into eternity on April 18, 2019. She was 88 years old. Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda K. Tibbs. Those who remain to cherish her memory are, her three children, Deborah T. Hampton (Carleton), James Marcus Tibbs, Bernard Tibbs; her seven grandchildren, Lisa M. Hampton-Buie (James), Eric A. Hampton (Shawna), Marcus S. Tibbs (Keauna), Marla E. Tibbs, Deidra M. Grier (Darius), Darryl W.Tibbs, and Jamal B. Tibbs; her five great-grandchildren, Eric A. Hampton Jr., Aaron S. Hampton, Cameron A. Tibbs, Christian T. Tibbs and Bella M. A. Buie.

Viewing will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 2625 Stanton Road, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746. Arrangements by Stewart Funeral Home, Inc.