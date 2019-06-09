

LOIS LOON TOPPING



Hillwood and National Cathedral Docent, Teacher

Born in Mitchell, South Dakota on August 25, 1938, Lois passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 29 years, Rear Admiral Robert L. Topping (in 1994); her mother, Violet Stahl Loon, and her father and stepmother, Magnus (Mac) A. Loon and Emma (Amy) Amert Loon.

Lois received her BA (Education) from Augustana College, in Sioux Falls, SD and her MA (Counseling) from The George Washington University, in Washington, D.C. She taught school in Minnesota, California and Virginia for many years.

In 1991, the Topping family moved to Moscow where Admiral Topping served an assignment as Defense Attaché. Upon returning, Lois became a docent at Hillwood Museum in 1992 and developed her great understanding and appreciation of Russian art. She also served as a docent at The National Cathedral. Through these endeavors, Lois gained an incredible network of lifelong friends. She was also a regular volunteer at the Dolley Madison Library in McLean, Virginia.

Lois was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and friend who loved learning and sharing her knowledge with others. She is survived by her two beloved sons, Michael and Brian and his wife Tricia; brother, Rolland C. Loon and his wife Ella of Plymouth, Minnesota, and several nieces and nephews.

Lois lived in McLean, Virginia for over 42 years and was a longtime member of St. Luke Catholic Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church with a lunch reception to follow at the church from 12 to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to a charitable organization in Lois' name. Her preferred organizations include Brain Tumor Research, , , Hillwood Museum or The National Cathedral.

Lois will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery with her dearly loved husband, Bob.

Money and King Funeral Home, Vienna, VA

(703) 938-7440