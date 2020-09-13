1/1
Lois Wellington "Beloved" Bush
Lois Wellington Bush "Beloved"  
Entered into eternal peace on September 7, 2020, the devoted wife of the late Henry S. Bush, Jr. She is survived by eight siblings, Sisters, Mary E. Wellington; Kathleen T. Smothers; and Telicia A. Wellington. Brothers, James H. Pope; David L. Wellington; (Alfreda), Benjamin C.Wellington (Curlene); Daniel D. Wellington; Dr. Roderick I. Wellington; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, September 16, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD, 4308 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
