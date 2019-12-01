

Lois West (Age 88)



Passed peacefully at home on November 17, 2019 and will now join her devoted husband, Curtis West "Curt". Lois will be deeply missed by her sisters Ethel Mae Andrade (Al), Marie Martin (Dick) brother James "Jimmy" Owens, and Loving cousin Leo Lombardi. Mother to Joyce Lamantia, Robert "Bobby" Clubb, and Roxanne Drake, (who took exceptional love and care of our mother), grandson Blaine Borders and great-granddaughter Kati Lloyd were a great support system who kept mom on her toes, laughing, watching her favorite TV shows and just being there). Also leaves behind grandchildren Stacy DeVries (George), Neil Lloyd (Holly) and Kristina Johnson, great-grandchildren Lauren, Seph and Savanah, great-great-grandchildren Joci, Rowan, Deegan and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Proceeded in death by her youngest son Raymond Clubb and Parents Raymond and Ethel Owens.

Mom, no matter the score, was always a diehard Redskins Fan.

It was our mother's wish that life be enjoyed and to be laid to rest privately.