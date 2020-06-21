

Lola Williams

Passed on June 13, 2020. She is survived by seven children, Mary J., Willie J., Betty L., Patricia B. Hutchinson, Bernard R. Hill, Lawanna M. Tony, Jonathan Williams Sr. (Tameka), 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Because of Covid 19 Pandemic and Mayor's order, there will be a limited Public viewing from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Family viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home, 1313 6th Street N.W. Washington. D.C. 20001. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery Waldorf, Maryland.



