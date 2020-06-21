LOLA WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LOLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lola Williams  
Passed on June 13, 2020. She is survived by seven children, Mary J., Willie J., Betty L., Patricia B. Hutchinson, Bernard R. Hill, Lawanna M. Tony, Jonathan Williams Sr. (Tameka), 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Because of Covid 19 Pandemic and Mayor's order, there will be a limited Public viewing from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Family viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home, 1313 6th Street N.W. Washington. D.C. 20001. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery Waldorf, Maryland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved