

Lonnie David Benson



Of Fairfax, VA passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19, at the age of 86.

He is survived by his loving children, Lonnie J. Benson, Robert Benson, Karen Jansen (and Jeff); step-children, Jennifer Bennett (and David), and Josh Selby (and Gretchen); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lonnie will be remembered for his sense of adventure, his love of learning, his passion for reading and traveling, his sense of humor, his delight in building and flying airplanes, and his love of family. He was active with his children, attending their many activities, and he will always be remembered as the faithful Eagle Scout, and troop leader for Boy Scout Troop 1547 of Fairfax, VA where he trained and mentored many young men.

Born and raised in Seattle, WA. He received a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington in 1954, and his MS from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY in 1966. Lonnie served his country proudly as a member of the US Air Force for over 24 years, retiring as a Lt. Col. During his military career he received numerous awards for leadership and accomplishments. Following his military service, he continued working and using his professional skills in project management in the private sector.

A memorial service celebrating Lonnie's life will be held in the fall, at a time when we can gather together as a family with friends, to honor Lonnie's well lived life.