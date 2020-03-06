The Washington Post

LONNIE GREEN Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LONNIE GREEN Jr..
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
1200 Mercantile Ln
Largo, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
1200 Mercantile Ln.
Largo, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

LONNIE GREEN, JR. (Age 89)  

Of Capitol Heights, MD, passed away on February 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband to the late Marilyn and devoted father to daughters, Felicia G. Watkins and Stacy Y. Green. He is also survived by son-in-law, LTC Jasper W. Watkins, III, USA (Ret.); grandchildren, Aja F. Watson and Jasper W. Watkins, IV; brother Charles Green Sr. (Ora) of Boston, MA and a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1200 Mercantile Ln., Largo, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.