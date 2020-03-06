LONNIE GREEN, JR. (Age 89)
Of Capitol Heights, MD, passed away on February 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband to the late Marilyn and devoted father to daughters, Felicia G. Watkins and Stacy Y. Green. He is also survived by son-in-law, LTC Jasper W. Watkins, III, USA (Ret.); grandchildren, Aja F. Watson and Jasper W. Watkins, IV; brother Charles Green Sr. (Ora) of Boston, MA and a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1200 Mercantile Ln., Largo, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.