LONNIE EUGENE KEMP, III
On Friday January 31, 2020 , Lonnie Eugene Kemp, lll of Washington, DC, entered into eternal life. Loving son of Margaret W. Kemp; devoted father of Loniesha and Lonnie Kemp, IV. Also survived by two grandchildren, Kenndy and Karsyn Johnson; one brother; Allen Kemp; fiancé; Delcia Isom; many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Road, Landover, Maryland. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.