The Washington Post

LONNIE KEMP III

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LONNIE KEMP III.
Service Information
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
7529 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-899-2005
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Road
Landover, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Road
Landover, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

LONNIE EUGENE KEMP, III  

On Friday January 31, 2020 , Lonnie Eugene Kemp, lll of Washington, DC, entered into eternal life. Loving son of Margaret W. Kemp; devoted father of Loniesha and Lonnie Kemp, IV. Also survived by two grandchildren, Kenndy and Karsyn Johnson; one brother; Allen Kemp; fiancé; Delcia Isom; many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Road, Landover, Maryland. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.