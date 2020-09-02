1/
Lora Curtis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lora J. Curtis  
Lora Jean Curtis, age 88, entered into eternal rest to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Glen and Steven Curtis. She is also survived by her brother, Lee Golway. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781 on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20711 on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.www.gaschs.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
(301) 927-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved