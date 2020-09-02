Lora Curtis

Lora Jean Curtis, age 88, entered into eternal rest to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Glen and Steven Curtis. She is also survived by her brother, Lee Golway. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781 on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20711 on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.