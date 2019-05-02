The Washington Post

LORA NEVELEFF

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORA NEVELEFF.
Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LORA NEVELEFF  

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019. beloved wife of 62 1/2 years to the late Irwin; loving mother of Sherrie Miller, Jerald (Casi) Neveleff and the late Terry Neveleff; grandmother of Fred Miller, Steve, Samantha, and Marie Neveleff; great-grandmother of Michael, Xander, Joshua Miller, Taylor Bloom, and Luna Ray Crawford; great-great grandmother of Karsyn Bloom; Graveside service will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery on Friday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.