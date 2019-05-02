LORA NEVELEFF
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019. beloved wife of 62 1/2 years to the late Irwin; loving mother of Sherrie Miller, Jerald (Casi) Neveleff and the late Terry Neveleff; grandmother of Fred Miller, Steve, Samantha, and Marie Neveleff; great-grandmother of Michael, Xander, Joshua Miller, Taylor Bloom, and Luna Ray Crawford; great-great grandmother of Karsyn Bloom; Graveside service will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery on Friday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.