

LORAINE PETERSON CARPENTER

(Age 94)



Of Bethesda, MD passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Loraine was born and grew up in Grand Rapids, MI. She moved to the Washington, DC area in 1948 and in 1950, she married Bruce R. Carpenter. Loraine and Bruce raised two daughters in Bethesda, MD. In 2012, after 62 years of marriage, Bruce passed away. In 2015, Loraine moved in with her daughter, Gail, in Milton, DE. Loraine loved her family and took much joy in being with and caring for her husband, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members and friends. She was an active member in her church and she loved to travel, read, cook, go to the beach, play word games and explore the internet. Loraine is survived by her daughters, Gail Elliott and Beth Hendricks along with Gail's partner, Bea Hickey and Beth's husband, Jim. "Merm" was also the cherished grandmother of Nicole, Erik, Laura and Julie and the great grandmother of Charlie, Will and Sawyer. Loraine's internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.