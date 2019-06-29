

LORAN McLEAN ADAMS (Age 72)



Of Charleston, SC, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Priscilla Patton Adams; daughters, Amanda Adams (Jon) and Laura Love (Dan); three grandchildren and brothers, Henry Adams and Winn Adams (Molly). He was preceded in death by his parents, CAPT Henry P. Adams, USNA, and Vina McLean Adams and his brother, Douglas Adams.

Loran was born in Annapolis, MD at the US Naval Academy Hospital. He was a 1968 graduate of the US Naval Academy and served on destroyers from 1968 to 1973. After receiving an MBA at Duke University, he worked in residential and commercial real estate development in the Washington, DC area. He was a longtime resident of McLean, VA, a member of the McLean Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.