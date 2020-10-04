1/1
LORANNE "Muffet" McCALEB
LORANNE PATRICIA FIERST McCALEB "MUFFET"(Age 83)  
Of Rockville, MD, passed away on Friday, October, 2, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Jack; her four loving children, Kelley Edelblut (Bill), Kara Pittinger (Craig), Scott McCaleb (Meghan), and Shea Hilgartner (Andy); and 11 grandchildren Muffet adored, Bryn, Kendall, Christopher, Will, Tyler, Kate, Luke, Clare, Matt, Scotty, and Jake.  A graduate of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, Muffet proudly earned her degree in Economics from Trinity College in Washington, DC. She took immense pride in her work with children possessing disabilities. Muffet also enjoyed working with Jack at their accounting firm, and she loved her time at the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, where she made lifelong friendships. Those who knew Muffet best understood that her greatest accomplishment was serving as the devoted matriarch of her family. She never missed her children's games or activities, and she cherished attending any event involving one of her grandchildren. She loved afternoons on the beach with her family, friends, and a Sea Breeze. At her core, Muffet was a "people-person," who always left those with whom she interacted happier for their conversation.  Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6 at Our Lady of Mercy Church at 10 a.m. in Potomac, MD. Private Interment at St. Gabriel Cemetery, Potomac, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Washington (catholiccharitiesdc.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
