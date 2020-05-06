LOREN L. BUSH (Age 86)
Of McLean, VA passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Loren was the beloved husband of Virginia Bush for 58 Years; devoted father of Laina Bush (Michael Zajkowski) and Shari Bush (Marc Smith
) of Vienna, VA; and two cherished grandchildren, Morgan Nicole Smith and Evan Michael Zajkowski. LTC Bush was born in Port Jefferson, NY. His 20-year Army career, including service in Germany, Korea, Vietnam and Hawaii, was followed with 20 years at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.