

Lorena May McCaw Hampton

(Age 95)



Of Kensington, Maryland passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Washington, DC on January 19, 1925 she was the only child of the late Matthew Wilson McCaw and Lorena O'Brien McCaw. Having been born and resided in the District of Columbia almost her entire life she considered herself a native Washingtonian. She was a graduate of Eastern High School and attended the University of Maryland. As a longtime member of Kenwood Country Club, she was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing bridge. She was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church in Bethesda, Maryland.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband Maury Edward Hampton. She is survived by her three children Maureen Rider, Asheville, NC, Brien Hampton of Bethesda, MD and Matthew Hampton of Bethesda, MD and their spouses John Rider, Margaret Hampton and Pamela Hampton. Her memory will be cherished by her eight grandchildren, Reid Warman and wife Veronica, Todd Warman, Maureen Tyler Warman and husband Trevor, Brien Hampton and wife Elizabeth, Coley Hampton and Jeanette Proudfoot, Christopher Hampton, Bradley and James Hampton. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren Charlotte, Connor and Cecile Warman, Henry and Archer Hampton, and Samuel Proudfoot and Lily Hampton.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.