Lorena Satterfield

Lorena Mae Herron Satterfield peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Lawrence Satterfield and Lee Satterfield, former Chief Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia and her daughter, Lori Satterfield. Also survived by her sister, Bessie Crosson, five grandchildren, and a great-grandson, nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. Interment private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.