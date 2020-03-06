The Washington Post

LORENZO BROOKS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORENZO BROOKS.
Service Information
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD
20794
(301)-604-0101
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
4949 Allentown Road
Suitland, MD
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
4949 Allentown Road
Suitland, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Lorenzo Arvell Brooks  

Of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Catherine Clara Smith Brooks. He also leaves to cherish his memory, six children, Arvell Brooks, Carletta Renee Brooks-Nelson (Darrell), Deborah Brooks, Alonzo Brooks, Stephanie Brooks and Jason Brooks, and one beloved grandson, Ryan Christian Nelson and a host of friends and family. Services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 4949 Allentown Road, Suitland, MD. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Howell Funeral Home, Jessup, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.