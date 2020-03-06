Lorenzo Arvell Brooks
Of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Catherine Clara Smith Brooks. He also leaves to cherish his memory, six children, Arvell Brooks, Carletta Renee Brooks-Nelson (Darrell), Deborah Brooks, Alonzo Brooks, Stephanie Brooks and Jason Brooks, and one beloved grandson, Ryan Christian Nelson and a host of friends and family. Services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 4949 Allentown Road, Suitland, MD. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Howell Funeral Home, Jessup, MD.