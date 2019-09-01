Lorenzo B. Ferguson "Lo"
On Monday, August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carole Ferguson; loving father of Paula Jones (Fred), Lochelle
Ferguson, Taylor Brown (Allen) and Alex Ferguson. Dear grandfather of Deyton and Drake Jones and Trenton Brown. He is also survived by his dear sister Willie Marian Reid and a host of other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, September 3, 2019 a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at the Turner Memorial AME Church, 7201 - 16th St., Hyattsville, MD 20783. Interment on Friday, September 6 at 2:30 p.m. in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Condolences to