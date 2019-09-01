The Washington Post

LORENZO "Lo" FERGUSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORENZO "Lo" FERGUSON.
Service Information
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD
20706
(301)-577-9455
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Turner Memorial AME Church
7201 - 16th St.
Hyattsville, DC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Turner Memorial AME Church
7201 - 16th St.
Hyattsville, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Lorenzo B. Ferguson "Lo"  

On Monday, August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carole Ferguson; loving father of Paula Jones (Fred), Lochelle
Ferguson, Taylor Brown (Allen) and Alex Ferguson. Dear grandfather of Deyton and Drake Jones and Trenton Brown. He is also survived by his dear sister Willie Marian Reid and a host of other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, September 3, 2019 a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at the Turner Memorial AME Church, 7201 - 16th St., Hyattsville, MD 20783. Interment on Friday, September 6 at 2:30 p.m. in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Condolences to

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.