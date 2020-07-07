dr. Lorenzo Marcolin
Dearly beloved husband and father, Lorenzo Marcolin, M.D, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his family; his wife of 60 years, Carol, his children and their spouses; Tony, Carla, John (Kirsten), Joseph, Lorenzo (Mary), Anna (Tim), Maria (Andy) and Paula. Visitation with funeral service to follow will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockville, MD on Friday, July 10, 2020, Visitation 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation at parkinsonhope.org
