Lorenzo Merola "Larry" (Age 93)
On Saturday, June 6, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Florence Merola; father of Ann Parker; grandfather of five; great grandfather of nine. He was predeceased by his son, Jack Merola. Our hearts will be forever filled with the love and joy he brought to his family and friends. Viewing will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020. Both the Mass of Christian Burial and Interment are limited to family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MS Foundation, https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx. Please leave a message on his Tribute Wall at www.CollinsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.