

Lorenzo William Smith



Was born to the late Christine Dolores and Johnl Smith on December 8, 1956 in Washington DC.

He passed away on December 9, 2019 in hospice care before his departure he was surrounded by his immediate family .Who love him very much,he met and married the late Bridget "Tina"Smith and became a widower , on December 9, 1997.

He attended public schools in the District of Columbia he later received his GED and attended University of District of Columbia where he majored in computer science in January 1980 to 1981, he served in the US Army service for four years while there ,he received three badges of honor , the MKM , M-16 and The EXP. Qual.

A Viewing will be at Ft Lincoln Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21 9:30 a.m. burial will be at National Harmony Memorial Park in Hyattsville, MD