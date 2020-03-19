Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta A. Marzetti. View Sign Service Information Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation 1500 W Braddock Rd Alexandria , VA 22302 (703)-998-9200 Send Flowers Notice

MARZETTI Loretta A. Marzetti Loretta A. Marzetti lost her courageous battle against brain cancer on February 24, 2020 in Arlington, VA. Born March 13, 1943 in Long Island, New York, Ms. Marzetti attended St. Francis Xavier School, Notre Dame Academy and Catholic University of America, all in Washington, DC. She is survived by her husband of almost 34 years, Jerry Miller of Catonsville, MD. Loretta leaves a legacy of love, compassion, helpfulness and faithful concern for others. She was generous, positive and supportive to her family and friends. She was a second mother to her four younger brothers and the primary caregiver to her parents, Lawrence Arthur and Josephine Palazzo Marzetti in their later life. Over her 76 years, Loretta cherished friends made in first grade while continuing to make new ones. In 1965, Ms. Marzetti joined what later became the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). A proficient and independent professional, she cared passionately about her work. She rose to the highest non-appointed levels at EPA through tenacity, diligence, and exceptional management and thinking skills. Over her 31 year career, she received many distinguished awards for her outstanding service at EPA and her contributions to environmental protection, such as cleaning polluted waterways. Loretta and her husband enjoyed traveling to many destinations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. They frequently visited museums and attended theatrical performances ranging from opera at world class venues to community theater at home in Fairlington, VA. Loretta will be sorely missed by many relatives and friends. She leaves behind three brothers: Larry (Diane), Joseph V. (Rose M.) and Alfred P. (Barbara) Marzetti; a sister-in-law, Ellen Marzetti (Philip, deceased); four nieces: Lisa Broyhill (Joel), Andrea Marie (John C. Chapin), Alissa and Anne Marie Marzetti; five nephews: Christopher (Shelley), Matthew (Maren), Matthew Joseph, Anthony and John Marzetti; four great-nieces: Kaeli and Madison Broyhill, Alexandra and Hayden Marzetti; two great-nephews: Nick and Jake Marzetti; three stepchildren: David (Deb) Miller, Rachel (Duane) Epperly and Dolores Miller; four step grandchildren: Logan and Shelby Epperly, Leah (Steve) Rosenthal and Wesley (Adam Sutton) Slater; and one step great-grandson, Frank Rosenthal. Her nephew David Marzetti predeceased her. Loretta's memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur at www.snddentriprov.org or Development Office, PO Box 157, Stevenson MD 21153.Loretta's memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur at www.snddentriprov.org or Development Office, PO Box 157, Stevenson MD 21153. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

